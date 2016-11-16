Police search for motive in killing of airport worker

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating why a man waited to gun down an airline employee outside Will Rogers World Airport in a deadly ambush that forced hundreds of travelers to take shelter and prompted authorities to shut down the state's busiest airport for hours.

Later Tuesday, police discovered the suspected shooter dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a pickup truck in a parking garage near where they believe he waited, watching airport employees come and go before shooting and killing Michael Winchester, 52, a Southwest Airlines employee.

"We do believe this was a premeditated act against the victim," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Paco Balderrama. "This was not random, and obviously the investigation is ongoing."

Normal operations resumed Wednesday morning at the airport after 25 flights were canceled Tuesday because of the shooting.

Balderrama said late Tuesday that investigators hadn't positively identified the shooter, but said the man apparently knew Winchester's schedule and routine and that the two men likely knew one another.

"It's too early in the investigation to figure out the exact motive," Balderrama said.

The 1 p.m. shooting set off a scramble at the airport, with police immediately closing the sprawling complex and asking passengers inside to seek cover.

They diverted incoming flights and refused to give already-loaded aircraft permission to leave. There were concerns the gunman might have entered the terminal and mingled among passengers or employees.

"We have a heightened level of security all the time. These people have access to aircraft so we're very concerned about that," airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said.

Winchester — whose address is listed as Washington, Oklahoma, about 35 miles south of the airport — was a former University of Oklahoma football player whose son James is a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL team tweeted Tuesday night: "Our love and support is with James and the entire Winchester family."

Southwest Airlines canceled flights out of the city for the remainder of the day even though the rest of the terminal reopened.