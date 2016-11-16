Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell to be majority leader

Senate Republicans have re-elected Kentucky's Mitch McConnell to be majority leader when the new Congress convenes in January and starts working on Donald Trump's agenda.

McConnell is widely popular among Republicans and his election was by acclimation on Wednesday. The 74-year-old is considered a clever tactician who mixes conservative leanings with a willingness to cut bipartisan deals when necessary.

McConnell was Senate minority leader for eight years before becoming majority leader when the GOP took control in 2015.

He enraged Democrats by refusing to let the Senate consider President Barack Obama's nomination of federal judge Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy last February. That paid dividends when Trump was elected president.

McConnell distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, but says he's ready to work with him.

Also Wednesday, Senate Democrats elected Chuck Schumer to be their new minority leader. The New Yorker will be Washington's most powerful Democrat as the party confronts an all-Republican government led by Trump.

Democrats unanimously picked Schumer at a closed-door meeting Wednesday. He will succeed Harry Reid, the combative Nevada Democrat who is retiring in January after 30 years in the Senate.

Republicans will control the White House, the House and Senate.

Republicans will have a 52-48 edge in the Senate. Democrats will have some leverage because on important issues, they'll likely force Republicans to garner 60 votes to end filibusters.