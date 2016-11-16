Arkansas man arrested in rape
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a Springdale man Tuesday after a teen reported a sexual assault that happened earlier this month, according to a Johnson Police Department news release Tuesday.
Jerry Kidwell, 42, of 2116 Patti St. was arrested in connection with rape. He was at the Washington County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Tuesday.
An 18-year-old told police the rape happened Nov. 8 and identified Kidwell.
Kidwell was arrested by Fayetteville police in May after a woman said he entered her home and raped her, according to a police report.
The case is ongoing, according to court records.
Johnson police detective Bob Selph confirmed Kidwell is the suspect in both cases.
Metro on 11/16/2016
Print Headline: Springdale man arrested in rape
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man arrested in rape
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.