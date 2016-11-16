Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 7:32 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas man arrested in rape

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

jerry-kidwell

Jerry Kidwell

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a Springdale man Tuesday after a teen reported a sexual assault that happened earlier this month, according to a Johnson Police Department news release Tuesday.

Jerry Kidwell, 42, of 2116 Patti St. was arrested in connection with rape. He was at the Washington County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Tuesday.

An 18-year-old told police the rape happened Nov. 8 and identified Kidwell.

Kidwell was arrested by Fayetteville police in May after a woman said he entered her home and raped her, according to a police report.

The case is ongoing, according to court records.

Johnson police detective Bob Selph confirmed Kidwell is the suspect in both cases.

Metro on 11/16/2016

Print Headline: Springdale man arrested in rape

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man arrested in rape

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online