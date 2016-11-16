Arkansas man arrested in rape

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a Springdale man Tuesday after a teen reported a sexual assault that happened earlier this month, according to a Johnson Police Department news release Tuesday.

Jerry Kidwell, 42, of 2116 Patti St. was arrested in connection with rape. He was at the Washington County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Tuesday.

An 18-year-old told police the rape happened Nov. 8 and identified Kidwell.

Kidwell was arrested by Fayetteville police in May after a woman said he entered her home and raped her, according to a police report.

The case is ongoing, according to court records.

Johnson police detective Bob Selph confirmed Kidwell is the suspect in both cases.

