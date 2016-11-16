State bids swell to go see oath

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump doesn't take the oath of office until Jan. 20, but Arkansans are already hurrying to grab seats, book flights and secure hotel rooms.

"I'm hearing from quite a few people. The demand looks like it's going to be pretty big," said U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs. "We're working with the other congressional offices [and] Senate offices from the state to try to make sure that everybody that wants a ticket can get one."

Requests for tickets spiked soon after Trump's victory, and the calls continue to pour in.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman's office has already received 120 requests. Other members of the all-Republican Arkansas delegation also are fielding plenty of inquiries.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

Among Arkansans, there's "a lot of interest. A ton of interest. An amazing amount of interest. Our list is huge," said Michael Siegel, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

Lawmakers don't yet know how many tickets they'll be able to distribute. But chances of getting a seat are slim.

"Last time, we got 365 standing tickets and 28 seated tickets," said Boozman spokesman Patrick Creamer.

Boozman, Westerman and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack have posted ticket request forms on their official websites.

Those who plan to attend should act quickly. "The sooner that constituents reach out to us, the better it is," Creamer said.

It doesn't cost a dime to witness the peaceful transfer of power, though the cost of food, lodging and transportation can be steep.

There's free admission for the swearing-in and the inaugural address, and there's no charge to watch the inaugural parade.

Hotel space, however, is expected to be expensive.

Arkansas' Trump supporters have secured rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn, a quarter-mile or less from Lafayette Square. The cost? Roughly $500 per night; a four-night-minimum stay is required.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb isn't complaining about the prices.

"It appears to be a very reasonable rate in D.C. for that period of time. It could be worse. There are hotels charging $750-$1,000 and more," he said.

Many places, including Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., are already completely booked.

Those making the journey may find long lines and frosty weather. Ronald Reagan's first inauguration, in 1981, was the warmest January swearing-in. His second inauguration, four years later, was the coldest: 7 degrees.

Visitors can expect jampacked subways. On the day of President Barack Obama's 2009 inaugural, ridership topped 1.1 million.

So far, 50-60 Arkansans have announced plans to travel with Webb's contingent.

"It's a large group. There were several people who were delegates or alternates. ... They were at the convention, so they want to go to the inauguration as well," he said.

Ethan Barnes, an Arkansas State University student and a Trump supporter "since day one," is one of those who has reserved a space.

"This is going to be a breathtaking experience. This is going to be an experience that I can't even put into words," the member of the College Republicans group said. "It's literally going to take me off my feet and probably put me into tears to watch the Republican Party finally take control."

Lauren Montgomery, a state party spokesman, also is making the journey. It'll be the first time she's witnessed the ceremonies.

"I remember watching them growing up on TV, but never did I think I'd be able to experience one in person, so it's a surreal feeling," she said.

Life will be easier if the weather cooperates, she said. "Hopefully it's not a blizzard. It's going to be all outside, and I know there's going to be a lot of walking, so I'm trying to prepare myself."

Officials with the Arkansas State Society of Washington, D.C., say they look forward to welcoming hordes of Natural State residents to the capital in January.

The social group is organizing a $125-per-person inaugural gala for Jan. 19 and has invited Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to attend.

"It's black-tie, of course," said society President Glenn Mahone.

"There is food, there is drink, there is entertainment, a few speeches and so forth," he said.

Interest in the event is already high. "My phone has been ringing off the wall," he said.

A Section on 11/16/2016