Style: Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Robinson reunite for homecoming concert
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
Welcome home, Arkansas Symphony.
The orchestra, with violinist Philippe Quint and with Music Director Philip Mann on the podium, will, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, be the first performers to take the stage of what is now being called Robinson Center Performance Hall, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday’s Style section.
It follows a two-year reconstruction project that rebuilt the building interior practically from bottom to top.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
