Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 1:33 p.m.
Style: Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Robinson reunite for homecoming concert

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

Welcome home, Arkansas Symphony.

The orchestra, with violinist Philippe Quint and with Music Director Philip Mann on the podium, will, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, be the first performers to take the stage of what is now being called Robinson Center Performance Hall, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday’s Style section.

It follows a two-year reconstruction project that rebuilt the building interior practically from bottom to top.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

