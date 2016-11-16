Trump team 'not going to rush' Cabinet picks, spokesman says

A spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump says the transition team is "not going to rush" to put forward potential Cabinet selections.

Jason Miller said Wednesday that Trump's team wants to feel confident their choices will be able to be confirmed by the Senate and can implement the president-elect's vision.

Miller told reporters at Trump Tower in New York City that President Barack Obama did not have "his entire Cabinet formed within the first week" after his election in 2008.

He said the transition team has a "very solid plan" and they're taking a "methodical approach" to filling Trump's Cabinet and White House.

Trump rejected claims of chaos and infighting straining his transition, saying that he is running a "very organized process." His son Eric Trump said new appointments were likely to be announced Wednesday.

"It is going so smoothly," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Despite Trump's assurances, people close to the transition process described advisers "fighting for power" as the Republican plunges into the enormous task of setting up his administration. Trump will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

The billionaire businessman has effectively created two power centers in his White House even before taking office. He named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and media mogul Steve Bannon as his chief strategist, calling them "equal partners." Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also is deeply involved in the transition

Some people close to Trump's efforts expressed misgivings with the uncertain organization. They weren't authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Advisers arrived at Trump Tower on Wednesday for meetings, including Eric Trump, who told reporters it was "likely" some positions would be announced during the day. Trump also was meeting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

Many of those entering Trump Tower on Wednesday are involved in planning for the incoming president's national security and economic teams.

Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker and a top Trump economic adviser, told reporters the transition team was working on plans for regulatory and tax code changes, and creating an infrastructure bank to pay for improvements to roads and bridges.

"Right now we're still in the planning stages. We want to be in a position where in the first 100 days we can execute the economic plan," said Mnuchin, who is said to be a candidate for Treasury secretary.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, a loyal Trump supporter, is in contention for multiple jobs, including Pentagon chief and attorney general. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who fiercely challenged Trump during the GOP primary but ultimately endorsed him for president, is also among those being considered for the attorney general post, though he is not viewed as a top contender, according to a senior transition official.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a possible secretary of state. But Trump's transition team was reviewing Giuliani's paid consulting work for foreign governments, which could delay a nomination or bump Giuliani to a different position, according to a person briefed on the matter but not authorized to speak publicly about it.

