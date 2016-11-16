U.S. warship assists after quake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- The first U.S. warship to visit New Zealand in more than 30 years was changing course Tuesday to help evacuate people stranded in a coastal town after a powerful earthquake.

Hundreds of tourists and residents remained stranded in the town of Kaikoura after a quake early Monday cut off train and vehicle access.

New Zealand military officials said they were on target to evacuate about 200 people by helicopter Tuesday as a rescue operation unfolded.

New Zealand Defense Minister Gerry Brownlee said the USS Sampson was heading south to Kaikoura and would be able to deploy two helicopters to help in the evacuation.

The destroyer had been due to sail into Auckland today as part of 75th anniversary celebrations for the New Zealand navy.

The visit by the U.S. ship is significant because it ends a 30-year-old military impasse between the countries that was triggered when New Zealand banned nuclear warships.

Brownlee said Australia was also diverting its HMAS Darwin to Kaikoura.

"Despite the changes to the planned celebrations, it's poignant to see the anniversary marked with such cooperation and camaraderie," Brownlee said in a statement.

The operation comes as several buildings in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, were evacuated and streets cordoned off Tuesday after engineers determined that a nine-story office building was in danger of collapsing.

The magnitude-7.8 quake that struck New Zealand's South Island left two people dead and triggered a small tsunami. It also dislodged rocks and mud that swept across highways and cracked apart roads.

The defense force said it had started ferrying people out by military helicopter and that a navy ship from Auckland was to arrive in the area this morning.

Home to about 2,000 residents, Kaikoura is a popular destination for travelers taking part in whale-watching expeditions or wanting a stopover with mountain views. But the quake knocked out water supplies and sewer systems and left people with no easy way out.

"From all directions, Kaikoura has essentially been isolated," said Air Commodore Darryn Webb, acting commander of New Zealand's Joint Forces. "There's a real imperative to support the town because it can't support itself."

Webb said the military was using four NH90 helicopters that could each transport about 18 people at a time out of the town. He said the navy ship could pick up hundreds of people if weather conditions allowed.

"We're going to get as many people and belongings out as quickly as we can," Webb said.

He said the operation could take several days.

Air Force Wing Commander Scott McKenzie said in a statement that military personnel were delivering food, water, diesel fuel and other basic necessities by helicopter. Authorities have prepared about 5.5 tons of supplies in the city of Christchurch.

Today, authorities said they had cleared an emergency route to Kaikoura, although it's only open for military vehicles to deliver water and other supplies.

Transport Agency Highways Manager Neil Walker said the inland road remains high-risk and unsuitable for cars. He said crews are working to open the road for the public by the weekend.

In Wellington, Brendan Nally, the regional commander for the New Zealand Fire Service, said engineers were completing an inspection of a nine-story downtown office building Tuesday when they found that a major vertical beam had failed above the fifth floor.

"It looks somewhat like a broken bone in the leg. It's fractured through," Nally said. "So the building is at significant risk of collapse."

Nally said the building was being renovated and was empty when the quake struck.

He said the buildings evacuated included the national headquarters for the Red Cross, the Thai Embassy, the headquarters for New Zealand Rugby and an Anglican cathedral.

New Zealand, a country of 4.7 million, sits on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common. An earthquake in Christchurch five years ago killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of homes and other buildings.

Information for this article was contributed by Kristen Gelineau of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/16/2016