WATCH: UALR swimming, diving team's 'mannequin challenge' video goes viral

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s swimming and diving team recently took a pause for a video project born from the Internet’s latest trend.

Members of the team are seen frozen in time in their element — poolside and underwater at the campus’ Donaghey Student Center — as one of the latest examples of the “mannequin challenge.”

The one-minute video set to Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” features the team in various poses, from one member doing a headstand on a board to others seated at a table at the bottom of the pool.

That video, posted Tuesday afternoon to Facebook, has been seen more than 160,000 times as of Wednesday, and has amassed more than 2,400 shares.

"We'd be willing to guess you haven't seen a #MannequinChallenge quite like this," the team wrote.

The trend itself has garnered international attention, including from First Lady Michelle Obama, who recently participated in a video with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the White House.