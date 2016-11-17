Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 17, 2016, 7:26 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

1 shot, hurt at North Little Rock apartment complex, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:35 p.m.

Silver City Courts apartments

The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one person hurt Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet about 4:25 p.m., the agency said it was called to 701 W. 18th St., the listed address for Silver City Courts apartments.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 1 shot, hurt at North Little Rock apartment complex, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online