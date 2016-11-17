1 shot, hurt at North Little Rock apartment complex, police say

The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one person hurt Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet about 4:25 p.m., the agency said it was called to 701 W. 18th St., the listed address for Silver City Courts apartments.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.