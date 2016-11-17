15th annual Dazzle Daze kicks off tonight

CONWAY — The 15th annual Dazzle Daze will kick off at 6 p.m. today, and proceeds from the three-day shopping event will be used to buy a piece of equipment that will be a first in Conway, one of the organizers said.

Wendy Nelson of Conway, co-chairwoman of the Conway Regional Women Council’s event, said the fundraiser will help buy a 3-D mammography machine to improve breast-cancer detection.

This is Nelson’s fifth year to volunteer and the second consecutive year as co-chairwoman for the event. She is sharing the title this year with Pam Sims, also of Conway.

“It’s been great; Dazzle Daze is sort of — it’s just an entity unto itself,” Nelson said. “It seems to come together on its own, but of course, there are so many people who work super hard to put it together and make it happen.”

Sims said more than 175 volunteers have worked on the event.

“It’s a party with a purpose — that’s the way I look at it. It’s not just a night or weekend for girls, and even guys, to come out. It’s an opportunity to rally support for our local hospital,” she said.

Girls’ Nite Out is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. today at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 2505 E. Oak St. Tickets are $30 in advance at www.dazzledaze.com, or $35 at the door.

Once inside the door, the first 500 attendees will receive goody bags, some with special prizes, she said. Nelson said women are in for some eye candy inside with decorations in a new theme “that will get them in the Christmas spirit.”

Dinner will be provided by TGI Fridays and dessert by Julie’s Sweet Shoppe and Bakery. Girlfriend photos, “Chicks Who Click,” will be offered by Donna Evans again this year. Women who spend $100 can turn in their receipts to be eligible to win a necklace and earrings from Fletcher Smith’s Jewelers in Conway.

David Bazzel, radio personality and former Arkansas Razorback football player, will be the evening’s special guest.

General shopping will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $7.50 for anyone 12 or older.

The days includes some special events, too.

On Friday, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taken from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4-8 p.m. Also, demonstrations of healthy holiday cooking are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nelson said there are a couple of changes to Dazzle Daze this year. Change No. 1 — tickets are available only online, except for raffle tickets for the new car. That’s the big prize — a 2016 red Ford Mustang convertible, valued at more than $30,000, from Smith Ford in Conway. Tickets are $100 each and are limited to 500. Raffle tickets can be purchased at several locations, including the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center, 700 Salem Road, and the Conway Regional Foundation Office, 631 Western Ave.

Change No. 2 — the Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus has been moved from Friday to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday this year.

“We hope to see some of our younger school-age children who haven’t been able to attend,” Nelson said. She added that Santa usually has some special guests with him.

Nelson said tickets for the Pajama Party are $17.50 each, which includes admission for one child and one adult, as well as pictures and treats.

Sims said new this year, in conjunction with the Pajama Party, is a free Teddy Bear Clinic. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and kids can bring their stuffed buddies for checkups.

“Kids are scared to go to the doctor, so they’re going to get to have hands-on experience playing doctor with the teddy bears to try to help eliminate some of that fear of going to the doctor,” she said.

The raffle drawing will be at the close of the show,

4 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the car, the prizes are as follows:

• A two-day, four-person guided duck-hunting trip courtesy of Cypress Crossing in Stuttgart, valued at $4,200;

• A Polaris Outlaw 110 ATV from C2 Powersports;

• A Traeger wood-fired grill donated by Moix RV with a $500 gift certificate for meat; and

• A $1,000 furniture gift certificate for Cajun Brothers Furniture.

“We have raised over $500,000 over the history of Dazzle Daze,” Nelson said — $580,000, to be exact. “Besides being a whole lot of fun, it’s a great cause. [The money raised] goes back into the community and back into the health system.”

Sims said people can shop knowing their contributions are making a difference.

“There are lots of events like ours going on, but our is a nonprofit. … You know it’s going for a good cause,” she said.

She said the digital-mammography machine is “really going to transform the way that our radiologists and doctors can read mammograms. It will help eliminate false positives; nobody wants to hear those words, ‘You have cancer.’”

Lori Ross, corporate director of marketing/foundation for the Conway Regional Health System, said the 3-D mammography machine will be installed this month and should be ready for patients by late December or early January.

In addition, Dazzle Daze proceeds will fund scholarships for students majoring in the health professions, as well as scholarships for memberships to the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center.

For more information about Dazzle Daze or the raffle, visit www.DazzleDaze.com or call (501) 513-5191.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.