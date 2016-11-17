5 teen girls accused of 20 street robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. — Bay Area police say five girls ages 14, 15 and 16 have been arrested as suspects in at least 20 strong-arm and attempted robberies.

Oakland officials said Wednesday that the teens are suspected of seeking out women walking alone.

The victims ranged in age from 29 to 68. One woman was punched in the face, and some fell to the pavement while struggling to hold on to their property. None required hospitalization.

The East Bay Times reported that all five admitted their involvement in the robberies, saying they wanted money. All are Oakland residents, and two are cousins.

Police say the robberies and attempted robberies began last Friday, and 10 of the alleged crimes occurred Monday, mostly near BART stations.

The suspects could face charges including robbery and possession of stolen property.