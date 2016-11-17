AETN names interim director of station after longtime leader's death

The deputy director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network has been named its interim director after the death of the station's leader of more than 15 years.

Tony Brooks has overseen the day-to-day operations of the station and has helped broaden AETN’s “scope of services to Arkansas" in his 15 years at the Conway-based network, according to a news release.

Brooks temporarily fills the role of Allen Weatherly, who died Nov. 1 at the age of 64, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Before joining AETN, Brooks spent more than 16 years at Jonesboro’s ABC affiliate KAIT-TV as a reporter, photographer and evening news anchor.

Brooks currently also works as an adjunct communications professor at the University of Central Arkansas.