Aide: Media access work in progress

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's transition team said Wednesday that it likely could have offered "better communication" after the incoming president emerged from his New York skyscraper Tuesday night for the first time in days and moved about the nation's largest city without a pool of journalists to ensure the public had knowledge of his whereabouts.

Trump spent about two hours dining with family members at the 21 Club, a restaurant a few blocks from his Trump Tower residence. Journalists were aware that Trump was leaving home only when they spotted a large motorcade pulling away, including an ambulance with lights flashing.

Spokesman Jason Miller told reporters Wednesday that the transition team was trying to improve communication with the media and provide "timely and accurate information. Do we always bat 1,000? Not necessarily. Last night probably was an example of where there could have been a little bit better communication."

The White House Correspondents' Association said it was "unacceptable" that the president-elect had traveled without the regular pool of journalists in place to provide the public with information about his whereabouts. Trump officials have said they plan to respect the traditions of press access at the White House. Association President Jeff Mason said, "the time to act on that promise is now," adding it was critical that journalists covering the president-elect "be allowed to do their job."

More than a dozen media organizations, including the National Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists, submitted a joint letter to Trump on Wednesday asking him to "commit to a protective press pool from now until the final day of [his] presidency."

Trump has not heeded any of these calls so far, even as his spokesman has repeatedly sought to reassure reporters that he will allow a protective pool to cover him.

Miller said the Trump team was working toward setting up a protective pool in the near future but said that "for some in the media, unless they're actually sitting at the table, seeing if he's getting the chicken or the fish, that they will never be happy. And there always needs to be some balance for respecting some degree of privacy."

Trump also traveled from New York to Washington last week without a pool of journalists. He has since spent most of his time inside his New York building, with his transition team offering few details about his schedule.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents' Association said it is "deeply concerned by President-elect Donald Trump's decision to reject the practice of traveling with a protective pool of reporters for his first visit to Washington."

In October, the association wrote in a letter to Trump -- and in a similar one to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton -- that "not having a protective pool accompany the president-elect would be a particularly serious breach of historical precedent and First Amendment responsibilities."

Every president and president-elect in recent memory has traveled with a pool of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, paying their way and sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace and Ken Thomas of The Associated Press and by Callum Borchers of The Washington Post.

