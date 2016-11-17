Home /
Arkansas high court bars union from protesting at Wal-Mart
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:48 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' highest court has banned a labor union from protesting or demonstrating at Wal-Mart's stores and offices in the state, scaling back a judge's order prohibiting the group from entering the retail giant's property for anything other than shopping.
The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Benton County judge's trespassing order against the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, rejecting the labor group's argument that the issue needed to be resolved by a federal labor relations board. Justices, however, modified the order to cover only activities such as picketing, demonstrating and flash mobs at the Bentonville-based company.
Wal-Mart had sued the union and its affiliate over demonstrations held at its stores.
