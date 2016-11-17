Home /
Arkansas State upsets Georgetown on the road
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:53 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Deven Simms, fouled after stealing an inbounds pass, made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Arkansas State hold off a furious Georgetown rally for a 78-72 victory on Thursday night.
Georgetown (1-2) trailed by double figures most of the game, used a 22-7 run, capped by two free throws from L.J. Peak, to close within 74-72 with 50 seconds remaining.
A free throw by Foster made it 75-72 before Simms' steal and free throws. Arkansas State got the ball back on a charge then lost it on a steal by Jagan Mosley but Pryor's rushed 3-pointer with four seconds left missed.
The Red Wolves (2-1) took the lead for good at 13-12 with 11:47 left in the first half and were up 48-33 at halftime.
Devin Carter scored 25 points for Arkansas State, which shot 56 percent, hit half its 12 3-point attempts and won the boards 35-30.
Jessie Govan scored 20 points and Peak 18 for the Hoyas, who were only 3 of 18 from the arc.
