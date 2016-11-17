Home /
Arkansas woman killed after car struck by vehicle attempting to pass
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
An Arkansas woman died Tuesday after her car was struck head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass on a highway in Miller County, authorities said.
Mary Peterson, 74, of Texarkana, was heading west on U.S. 82 in a 2000 Mercury around 12:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
A 2015 Buick traveling in the opposite direction on the highway attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the Mercury head-on, police said.
The Buick's driver, 86-year-old Estelle Reaves of Nash, Texas, was injured in the wreck and taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.
Peterson's death is the 476th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
