Bookmobile catching readers’ eyes in Conway County

Michael Cree was alone with Stephen King, Louis L’Amour, Mary Higgins Clark, Kathryn Stockett and others. The only sound was the van’s generator and an occasional car on the highway through Menifee.

Morrilton native Cree operates the new Conway County Bookmobile, which for this hour on a sunny Wednesday was parked on the hill in front of Menifee City Hall.

“This is one of our slowest spots, to tell you the truth,” he said. “Some stops, they’re waiting on me — Springfield and Hattieville.”

The bookmobile, which was built in Wisconsin, was delivered in May to the Conway County Library in Morrilton. Cree was hired as the bookmobile’s driver, and the route started in September.

“They didn’t go cheap on it,” Cree said. The $150,000 bookmobile includes a wheelchair lift for disabled people. The vehicle also has Wi-Fi and a television, although it’s not hooked up yet, he said.

But it’s all about the books. He gave a quick tour, showing the categories available, from children’s to Christian books.

“We also carry some books on CD. I found out these are popular with truck drivers when they’re driving,” Cree said.

He also pointed to some paperback books on a bottom shelf.

“We don’t check them out, but you can borrow them,” he said.

Cree said he loves to read and held up his copy of Flyover Nation, by radio host Dana Loesch.

Cree said he can issue a library card from the bookmobile.

“If a patron comes in and wants a particular book, I can see if we have it at the main library and put a hold on it, and the next time I come through your area, ‘Hey, I’ve got your book for you,’” he said.

Jay Carter, director of the Conway County Library, said, “So far, the response has been positive; the people seem to appreciate us.”

And he appreciates Cree.

“Mike has done an excellent job. What’s good about Mike is, not only is he good with handling the bookmobile; when he goes out and about in these areas, he knows a lot of these people,” Carter said.

Cree said he enjoys bringing books to patrons in rural areas.

“It’s been a pretty cool job. We knew it was going to take a while to catch on, and in some places, it has; some places it hasn’t,” he said.

Carter said only one site has been dropped, Blackwell Liquor.

“There’s just nothing out there,” he said.

Cree drives to Birdtown Grocery, Austin Store and Cleveland Grocery on Tuesdays; Menifee City Hall, Plumerville City Hall and Decker’s Store in Springfield on Wednesdays; Oppelo City Hall and the Museum of Automobiles on Petit Jean Mountain on the first, third and fifth Thursdays each month; and Beeson’s Grocery in Hattieville, Circle H Store in Jerusalem and Nick’s Grocery in St. Vincent on the second and fourth Thursdays.

Carter said he will soon schedule the bookmobile once a month at the Conway County

Center for Exceptional Children in Morrilton, too.

“We’re starting to get a really good following at Petit Jean Mountain at the Museum of Automobiles,” Carter said.

“We’re going to keep Menifee, and we’re going to keep all the cities that we have … because those are important,” Carter said. “We may have to find another stop [in Menifee].”

Pamela Coleman, recorder-treasurer for the city of Menifee, has been the only customer, thus far, in that community.

“It’s nice, a nice service,” she said. “People just haven’t caught on yet. I’ve been down there, just not today. I need to go back.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.