COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Nov. 17

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present its Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Townsend Talbot will be the featured artist; then poets and musicians will have a turn to read. Jeff Clanton will supply the sound. To preregister to perform, email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will be Birds of Prey, presented by Kenley Money. The cost of the luncheon is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Nov. 17-19

Dazzle Daze

CONWAY — Conway’s annual pre-holidays extravaganza, Dazzle Daze, will take place all three days at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St./U.S. 64. Dazzle Daze will begin with a Girls’ Nite Out pre-shopping event from 6-9 p.m. today. General shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7.50 for general shopping; and $30 in advance and $35 at the door for Girls’ Nite Out. There will be a raffle for a red 2016 Ford Mustang convertible and other prizes, with tickets at $100 each. For information on raffle tickets or to purchase event tickets, visit www.DazzleDaze.com or call (501) 513-5191.

Nov. 18-20

Junktique Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Junktique Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Sunday, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. The sale will feature antiqu es, kitchen items, furniture, holiday decor, jewelry, books and more. Anyone who has items to donate may call (501) 206-5915.

Nov. 19

Fall Cemetery Cleanup

MOUNT VERNON — The annual fall cleanup for the Mount Vernon Community Cemetery will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. A potluck will be served at noon at the Mount Vernon Community Center. Families and friends with loved ones buried in the cemetery are encouraged to attend. Donations for maintenance of the cemetery may be mailed to Bonnie Caldwell, 126 Shoemaker Circle, Conway, AR 72032. In case of inclement weather, the cleanup will be Nov. 26.

Tree-mendous Event

MORRILTON — The third annual Tree-mendous Event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Old Allison Ford Building, 1207 E. Harding St. There will be professionally decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids can see Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Safe Place. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

Nov. 21

Conway AARP Meeting

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter will meet for lunch at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and the program will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Channel 11 news anchor Craig O’Neill will be the guest speaker.Meal tickets can be purchased at the door. All seniors ages 50 and older are invited to attend, and to join the Conway AARP Chapter for $2.50 for the rest of 2016. For more information, call Ron Ross at (501) 327-6803 or Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498.

Nov. 22

Genealogy Workshop

CONWAY — The Cadron Post Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a genealogy workshop for the public at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Jo Kilduff and Kimberly Jones will teach the class, which is open “to beginners and to those who know a little,” Kilduff said. The cost of the workshop is $15 for supplies, per individual or couple. “A couple can share the workbook,” Kilduff said. Continuing classes will meet the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information or to preregister, call Kilduff at

(501) 329-8859.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

CONWAY — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall. Tickets are $30 to $40 for adults, $27 to $37 for seniors and alumni, and $10 for students. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com, or contact Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds, at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

ONGOING

Traveling Arts Fiesta Art Raffle

RUSSELLVILLE — The painters of Lori’s Loft at Gallery 307 and Traveling Arts Fiesta Inc. will offer original artwork to eight winners, to be announced at the Downtown Christmas Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or 3 for $5, and may be purchased at Gallery 307, 307 W. C St.; A Conversation Piece, 3112 W. Second St.; or the River Valley Arts Center, or by calling (479) 223-7351. Donating artists are Debbie Frame Weibler, Carol Watson, Libby Caston, Rita Goodman, Jeannie Stone, Paula Steele, Brenda Morgan and Bonnie Haines. For more information, call (479) 747-0210.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills Chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in it natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Senior Art Show and Reception

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will host its Senior BA/BFA exhibition through Dec. 1. Eleven students who plan to graduate in December with a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree will display work in the show. A reception for the exhibition will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the Baum Gallery. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brian Young, director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting is today. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center will be closed Nov. 24-26 for observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28, with warm soups and sandwiches for $8, plus holiday-themed adult beverages, and the lighting of the Christmas trees will take place. Silent-auction bids will be taken from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. The Big Trip Giveaway will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and a portion of the funds raised will assist area residents. Live music will round out the evening.

Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade is noon Nov. 28. Entries will not be accepted past this time. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Tim Ernst Slide Show

CONWAY — Tim Ernst, Arkansas’ photographer, will present a slide show titled In My Own Backyard at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Faulkner County Library. The show will feature the most beautiful aspects of The Natural State. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop for Christmas presents. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

The Gingerbread Man

MORRILTON — The Gingerbread Man, a touring production by the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre, will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s Fine Arts Auditorium. The show tells the classic fairy-tale story of the Gingerbread Man, who attempts to outrun the local residents and a very sly fox. Tickets, limited to four per person, are available. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Night of Luminaries

MORRILTON — The Night of Luminaries will follow the Morrilton Christmas parade Dec. 1 at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. The campus’s sidewalks will be lined with more than 2,000 luminarias, decorated by Conway County children, and the community is invited to walk or drive through to view the artwork. Santa Claus will visit with children and hand out gifts in the area between the Fine Arts Building and the Business Technology Center. Families are invited to bring cameras to take pictures with Santa. UACCM faculty and staff will serve cookies and hot cocoa. For updates on winter weather, check the UACCM Facebook page. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Concord Christmas Tree Lighting

CONCORD — The city of Concord will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road N. The ceremony will include Christmas music, refreshments and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus following the lighting of the tree.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Local author John G. Lambert will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Faulkner County Library. With his background in the Navy and aviation, Lambert wrote a book on the history of the World War II aircraft carrier the USS Independence, CVL-22, at the request of the ship’s reunion group. Lambert will highlight the opening months of the battle for the Pacific and introduce the history of the USS Independence.

Trout Day 2016 and Basic Trout Fishing Clinic

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will stock the Pleasant View Park pond in Russellville with 1,200 rainbow trout, and Trout Day 2016 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. Both bait fishing and fly-fishing will be available, and bait will be provided. Members of the Caddis Fly Fishing Club will help folks who would like to try fly-fishing. A free Basic Trout Fishing Clinic will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hughes Center, and the first 50 kids 15 or younger who attend will receive a certificate for a free rod and reel. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Festival of the Nativity

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its second annual Festival of the Nativity and chili supper from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Last year, the church displayed more than 100 Nativity sets, ranging from tiny to lawn-sized and hand-carved to whimsical, representing several nations. The public is invited, and there is no charge for viewing the Nativities. The accompanying chili supper, including chips, drinks and dessert, costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Proceeds will be used to provide Christmas for two needy families.

Pinnacle Brass Concert

CONWAY — The Pinnacle Brass will perform holiday and brass favorites at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Faulkner County Library. The ensemble features University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College music faculty, including Larry Jones and Steve James on trumpet, Brent Shires on horn, Justin Cook on trombone and Gail Robertson on tuba. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

