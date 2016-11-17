Deer crashes college cross-country race, topples runner

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. — A deer sprinting across a Pennsylvania field knocked over a cross-country runner at an NCAA regional race, but the runner got up and finished the race at DeSales University.

Saturday's episode during the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Cross Country Championships in Center Valley was captured on video.

Gwynedd Mercy University senior Justin DeLuzio was competing in the 8K race when someone yelled, "Watch out for the deer!" A deer struck him in the stomach and he fell to the ground as more deer ran across the course.

A teammate helped DeLuzio to his feet and he finished the race. The team says the Limerick resident was bruised, but otherwise fine.