Greenlaw likely will be back for bowl game

— There is a "very good chance" Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be able to play in the Razorbacks' bowl game, coach Bret Bielema said Thursday.

Greenlaw broke his foot during a game against Alabama on Oct. 8. The injury required surgery two days later.

"I'm doing pretty good right now," Greenlaw said. "Rehab is going good. I just got my boot taken off about a week and a half ago. I'm running at 50 percent of my body weight on the treadmill, and running in water."

Greenlaw, a sophomore, was Arkansas' leading tackler at the time of his injury. He has 37 tackles this season, as well as two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Bielema said the injury was unfortunate because Greenlaw was one of the team's standouts during the off-season. Arkansas is also short-handed at his position.

"He really learned the game plan, learned the playbook," Bielema said. "He was playing at such a high level. He was leading us in tackles for a reason.

"We just didn't have a lot of linebacker depth when we got here and it's still one position we're lacking a little bit that we have to build."

Greenlaw has stayed active in team meetings while rehabbing the injury. He said his days begin with 7 a.m. workouts that are followed by classes.

"Whenever we have a lot of free time, I go talk to Coach (Bielema) and ask him what I need to look for and all these things so I can be mentally ready for the game," Greenlaw said. "I still go to meetings. I like to ask a lot of questions, so I think that helps everybody else. A lot of people don't like to ask questions, but I do.

"I think that makes my football IQ even higher."

Bielema said Greenlaw spoke up during a team meeting Sunday following the Razorbacks' 38-10 loss to LSU.

"Dre got up and talked about sitting there and watching," Bielema said, "and how painful that was."