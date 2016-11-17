Knife-wielding man robs woman in Little Rock, authorities say

A knife-wielding man threatened to cut a woman described as his girlfriend and mother of his child during a robbery Wednesday in Little Rock, according to authorities.

Police responded around 11 a.m. to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 1721 block of East 19th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 26-year-old victim told a responding officer that she and a North Little Rock man, also 26, got into an argument after he withdrew money at an ATM from her checking account.

The boyfriend grabbed a large knife from a kitchen and held it to her body during a demand for more money, prompting her to grab her cellphone and call 911, the report noted.

A struggle ensued that resulted in the man pulling out "some type of strap" and hitting her across the left arm repeatedly, the victim told police.

The report noted that the boyfriend was able to take the cellphone and place it in his back pocket before brandishing the knife again in a second demand for money.

Police said the boyfriend, who later went through her bedroom, located money in a black bag that fell from a closet shelf.

The girlfriend said she grabbed the keys to her silver 2006 Chevrolet Aveo in an attempt to leave but was stopped at the car by the man, who demanded that she give him a ride home.

After giving the man a ride home, the woman said, her boyfriend gave her cellphone back.

Authorities valued the total amount of money stolen at $840.

A suspect was listed in the report, though his his name did not appear in jail records as of Thursday afternoon.