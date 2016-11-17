Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 17, 2016, 10:32 a.m.
'Making a Murderer' inmate presses appeals court for release

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:28 a.m.

in-this-jan-19-2010-file-photo-brendan-dassey-left-listens-to-testimony-at-the-manitowoc-county-courthouse-in-manitowoc-wis-dassey-whose-homicide-conviction-was-overturned-in-a-case-profiled-in-the-netflix-series-making-a-murderer-was-ordered-released-monday-nov-14-2016-from-federal-prison-while-prosecutors-appeal-dasseys-supervised-release-was-not-immediate-and-is-contingent-upon-him-meeting-multiple-conditions

PHOTO BY SUE PISCHKE VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this Jan. 19, 2010 file photo, Brendan Dassey, left, listens to testimony at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was ordered released Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, from federal prison while prosecutors appeal. Dassey's supervised release was not immediate and is contingent upon him meeting multiple conditions.

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin prison inmate whose case was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" is pressing a federal appeals court to let him walk free.

A federal judge in August overturned Brendan Dassey's conviction in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach. The state Justice Department has appealed that ruling. Still, the judge on Wednesday ordered Dassey released from prison by 8 p.m. Friday.

The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday asking it to block the release, arguing Dassey's confession was voluntary and that the 27-year-old inmate poses a danger to society.

Dassey's attorneys filed a reply brief late Wednesday arguing that Dassey has behaved well in prison and that the state hasn't identified any harm that might come from his release.

