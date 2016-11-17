Man gets 30 years after pleading guilty to traveling to Arkansas for sex with child

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for traveling from Las Vegas to Arkansas with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a child, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser.

David Harper, 50, of Henderson, Nev., appeared Thursday before Chief Judge P.K. Holmes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, the federal attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement.

In August 2015, Harper began chatting online with an undercover detective with the Fort Smith Police Department, believing that he was talking to a child under the age of 12, Elser said.

The two arranged to meet up in Fort Smith on Jan. 25, and authorities were waiting at the Fort Smith Regional Airport to arrest Harper on arrival, court records show.

Harper was indicted that month by a federal grand jury on a charge of knowingly crossing state lines with intent to engage in sexual act with person under 12 years old. He pleaded guilty in June.