Home /
Man gets 30 years after pleading guilty to traveling to Arkansas for sex with child
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for traveling from Las Vegas to Arkansas with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a child, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser.
David Harper, 50, of Henderson, Nev., appeared Thursday before Chief Judge P.K. Holmes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, the federal attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement.
In August 2015, Harper began chatting online with an undercover detective with the Fort Smith Police Department, believing that he was talking to a child under the age of 12, Elser said.
The two arranged to meet up in Fort Smith on Jan. 25, and authorities were waiting at the Fort Smith Regional Airport to arrest Harper on arrival, court records show.
Harper was indicted that month by a federal grand jury on a charge of knowingly crossing state lines with intent to engage in sexual act with person under 12 years old. He pleaded guilty in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man gets 30 years after pleading guilty to traveling to Arkansas for sex with child
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
iphillips says... November 17, 2016 at 12:17 p.m.
OMG, good!
( permalink | suggest removal )
cableguy says... November 17, 2016 at 1:03 p.m.
To much time for in my opinion. Meanwhile hundreds of kids are actually getting sodomize by family members and if they're caught wont do more than 5 years in prison. Our justice system got to be the most schizophrenic in the world.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.