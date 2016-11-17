McConnell, Schumer to lead Senate camps

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday to be majority leader next year while Democrats picked Charles Schumer to lead them as the chamber prepares for an agenda that will be dominated by Donald Trump and the GOP.

McConnell, 74, is a discreet master of the Senate's legislative chess game. His role will be to steer GOP bills to the desk of a president whose name he barely spoke during a campaign in which many Republicans viewed Trump and his comments on Muslims, veterans and others as political poison.

"It's time to accept the results of the election, to lower the tone and to see what we can do together to make progress for the country," said McConnell, who's from Kentucky.

As Senate minority leader, Schumer will assume his party's most powerful remaining post as it struggles to define its role in a Republican-dominated government.

The New Yorker's ascension from his No. 3 spot has been a virtual lock since last year, when he quickly cemented votes for the top job after Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., announced he'd retire. Most of each party's leaders will remain in their posts next year, an unforeseen stability after an election that seemed to show a demand by voters for change.

McConnell and Schumer faced no opposition at separate closed meetings. Later Wednesday, Schumer visited McConnell in his office, telling a reporter afterward: "First meeting. Working out things."

Republicans will control the White House, House and Senate, but their potential Achilles' heel is the Senate, which they will dominate 52-48. Assuming Republicans don't eliminate the rule allowing filibusters, Schumer should be able to keep Republicans from the 60 votes they'd need on some issues to break the procedural delays, potential leverage for bargains.

"Where we can work together we will," Schumer told reporters about Trump. But Schumer said he's also told the president-elect, "On issues where we disagree, you can expect a strong and tough fight."

Schumer has mentioned infrastructure as an area of possible cooperation.

Many Democrats will feel pressure to back Republicans on other issues, too. Twenty-five of the 33 Senate seats up for 2018 re-election are held by Democrats and their two allied independents, including several from deeply Republican states like Montana and West Virginia.

Underscoring Democrats' effort to understand why last week's election turned against them, Schumer announced a broad, 10-member leadership team. It ranged from liberals like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to moderates like West Virginia's Joe Manchin. He also added Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to the team. Baldwin is the first gay female senator to hold a leadership role.

Schumer promised a "bigger, bolder, sharper-edged economic message" in his first remarks after his election and said Democrats would remain focused on the middle class "and those struggling to join it."

"We heard the American people loud and clear," he said. "They felt that the government wasn't working for them. They felt that the economy was rigged against them in many places and that the government was too beholden to big money and special interests."

The 65-year-old Brooklynite vaulted over No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois, who will remain in that slot. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., will serve as the third-ranking Democrat, forgoing a challenge to Durbin but assuming a new title of assistant Democratic leader.

One key party post remains unfilled: chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, who will have the job of electing Senate Democrats in 2018.

McConnell has been a coolly effective leader, steering his party through a long battle over a Supreme Court vacancy and through Trump's presidential candidacy. McConnell distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, at times flatly refusing to discuss the race with reporters.

In what seemed like a show of independence, McConnell answered a question Wednesday about whether he backs Trump's call for a five-year lobbying ban for former executive branch officials by saying the Senate will address "the real concerns of the American people."

He cited overhauling the tax code and President Barack Obama's health care law, and approving a new justice and said the Senate won't "relitigate what anybody on either side may have said during a very hotly contested presidential race."

McConnell, who has led Senate Republicans for a decade, has pushed a conservative agenda while cutting budget deals with Obama. And he angered Democrats by refusing to let the Senate consider Obama's nomination of federal judge Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that occurred in February, which paid dividends when Trump won.

In the House, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is on track to keep his job after Republicans endorsed him Wednesday by voice vote.

House Democrats postponed their leadership election until Nov. 30 after junior lawmakers demanded more time to digest the Election Day results, a warning shot at Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

In a letter seeking support, Pelosi told fellow Democrats they must be "a strong voice for hard-working families" and "unified, strategic and unwavering." She said she is already backed by two-thirds of Democrats -- more than enough to win.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Erica Werner, Mary Clare Jalonick, Donna Cassata and Richard Lardner of The Associated Press and by Ed O'Keefe and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

