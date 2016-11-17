• Bob Dylan won't be going to Stockholm to pick up his 2016 Nobel Prize for literature at the Dec. 10 prize ceremony. The Swedish Academy said Wednesday that Dylan told them "he wishes he could receive the prize personally, but other commitments make it unfortunately impossible." The 75-year-old American singer-songwriter was awarded the prize Oct. 13 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." The literature prize and five other Nobels will be officially conferred upon winners in Stockholm next month on the anniversary of award founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. Permanent Secretary Sara Danius told Swedish news agency TT that the academy received "a personal letter" from Dylan and that he "underlined that he feels extremely honored by the Nobel Prize." The academy said it "respects Bob Dylan's decision," adding that not traveling to the Swedish capital to personally pick up the prestigious award is "unusual, but not exceptional." In a statement, the academy said it is "looking forward to Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture, which he must hold, according to the requirements, within six months" from Dec. 10. Dylan at first was silent after the Nobel announcement but eventually said getting the award left him "speechless." Dylan has personally accepted other awards over the years, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he picked up at a White House ceremony in 2012. In 2000, Dylan traveled to Stockholm to collect the Polar Music Prize from Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf.

• Britain's Prince William urged Vietnam's leaders Wednesday to step up the fight against wildlife trafficking, the main theme of his first visit to the communist country. The prince, who is president of United for Wildlife, met Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh before the start today of a two-day conference in Hanoi on the illegal wildlife trade. During his call on the prime minister, William said "he was looking forward to hearing what Vietnam was doing to tackle the challenges presented by the illegal wildlife trade," the prince's office said in a statement. William also toured Hanoi's Old Quarter, and then joined local celebrities, traditional medicine experts and wildlife activists at a coffee shop for a discussion about changing social attitudes toward the use of illegal wildlife products. "The prince's visit is very important," said Nguyen Phuong Dung, deputy director of the group Education for Nature Vietnam. "He has already drawn a lot of attention from the public, and his message on protecting wildlife will reach many people." Vietnam is a major transit point and consumer of trafficked ivory and rhino horns, which people mistakenly believe can be used as a cancer cure. On Saturday, authorities destroyed 2.2 tons of seized elephant ivory and rhino horns.

