Nephew of Arkansas All-American high on Hogs

A junior offensive lineman has strong ties to Arkansas and wouldn’t mind following the footsteps of several family members, including one that starred for the Razorbacks.

Cole Mabry, 6-6, 270 of Brentwood, Tenn., is the nephew of Jim Mabry, who was an All-American offensive lineman for the Hogs in 1989. His uncle also earned All-SWC honors in 1988 and 1989.

He along with his father and uncle visited the Razorbacks for the LSU game Saturday.

“It was a fun visit,” Mabry said. “It was nice to get up there. It’s be awhile since I’ve been up there. We grew up Arkansas fans. I’ve been to a few games in Little Rock, but I think that’s the first one in Fayetteville.”

Mabry has scholarship offers from Memphis, Indiana, Cincinnati and Colorado State. His parents and grandfather also graduated from Arkansas.

“My grandfather played up there, too,” said Mabry, who has a 4.2 grade point average. “That’s where our family has alway kind of gone to school.”

He has attended games at Mississippi State, Auburn and Vanderbilt and has plans to visit Kentucky this weekend. He hopes to earn an offer from Arkansas.

“It would really be cool,” Mabry said. “My grandfather played there, and my uncle played there, and both my parents went there so there’s definitely some form of tradition of going there.”

He spoke to tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson before the game.

“He wanted me to come up for camp sometime this summer,” said Mabry of Lunney.

Mabry is also looking to attend summer camps at Memphis, Indiana, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, LSU and Kentucky.