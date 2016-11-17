Home /
Ohio Democrat to challenge Pelosi to be minority leader in House
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll challenge Nancy Pelosi for the party's top House leadership position, saying "what we are doing right now is not working" after a shellacking in last week's election.
Ryan announced his run in a letter to colleagues Thursday. House Democrats will hold leadership elections Nov. 30.
In the letter, Ryan noted that over the past 18 years, Democrats have only been in the majority in the House for two terms, and "last week's election results set us back even further," he said.
Pelosi is well-known for her ability to count votes. She said Wednesday she has the backing of two-thirds of the caucus. Ryan has dismissed that claim.
House Democrats gained a handful of seats in last week's election, not nearly as many as Pelosi had predicted.
PopulistMom says... November 17, 2016 at 3:23 p.m.
It's time for a change.
Delta2 says... November 17, 2016 at 3:27 p.m.
Finally, a Dem is talking some sense.
Jackabbott says... November 17, 2016 at 3:44 p.m.
She and Obama have made it clear, time and time again, they are more for illegals and refugees than seniors(who have been denied SS increases for 4 years) and working people. This is nuts. Let them take these people in and leave our taxes and social security premiums out of this. She and her husband made a fortune of out old Post Offices in the Bay Area.
Good riddance to both of them.
