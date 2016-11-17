Ohio Democrat to challenge Pelosi to be minority leader in House

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll challenge Nancy Pelosi for the party's top House leadership position, saying "what we are doing right now is not working" after a shellacking in last week's election.

Ryan announced his run in a letter to colleagues Thursday. House Democrats will hold leadership elections Nov. 30.

In the letter, Ryan noted that over the past 18 years, Democrats have only been in the majority in the House for two terms, and "last week's election results set us back even further," he said.

Pelosi is well-known for her ability to count votes. She said Wednesday she has the backing of two-thirds of the caucus. Ryan has dismissed that claim.

House Democrats gained a handful of seats in last week's election, not nearly as many as Pelosi had predicted.