Suspension reduced for Little Rock bar penalized after patron thrown out

State officials reduced a penalty placed on a piano bar in downtown Little Rock after hearing testimony Wednesday from the managing partner, law enforcement officials and the mother of a 21-year-old who was thrown out of the establishment.

In April, Ernie Biggs Piano Bar, 307 President Clinton Ave., was fined $2,200, placed on six-month probation and ordered to have its alcohol permit suspended for two weeks for three December 2015 violations.

The bar paid the fine but disputed the suspension at a meeting Wednesday before the Alcoholic Beverage Control's Administrative Division. Members voted 4 to 1 to cut the suspension from two weeks to two days after rehashing the night in question.

The most serious incident involved a bouncer throwing a 21-year-old customer from the bar, knocking him unconscious. Board members reviewed footage showing Brandon Griffin being pushed out of the front doors, striking his head on the ground and lying still on the pavement while his friends crowded around him.

Daniel Bryant, who manages Ernie Biggs LLC, told board members he was "very surprised" by the bouncer's actions, adding he violated the bar staff's training and was fired immediately.

"It was unnecessary, and it was unacceptable," Bryant said of the man's behavior.

Melanie Griffin, Brandon's mother, told committee members her son was "thrown out like a piece of trash," and said the head trauma altered his demeanor.

Before the injury, Brandon Griffin was "happy-go-lucky," his mother said. But since then, he has become more irritable, suffered panic attacks while off at college and attempted suicide, she said.

Melanie Griffin asked if the bar performed background checks on employees. Bryant said he was aware the bouncer had a nonviolent offense on his record but did not perform an official check before hiring him roughly seven years ago.

Other violations stemming from the same night include an underaged person entering the bar and consuming alcohol.

Bryant took responsibility for those violations, saying the bouncer, who is typically posted at the front door, started to bus a few tables during a lull. While he was clearing those tables, a group of people came in including the underaged person, and "he just missed them," Bryant said.

Ernie Biggs has beefed up security since then, Bryant said. Two law enforcement officers told the committee that Little Rock police have a good working relationship with the bar, especially when confiscating fake IDs.

Bryant also said the two-week suspension would shrink the bar's customer base and harm employees, adding patronage had already decreased since the April meeting when the penalties were announced.

Board member Janet Moore, who voted against shortening the suspension, told Bryant, "You're saying [the bouncer is a] 'rogue employee.' But I'm still looking at you."

Member Mickey Powell voted in favor of shortening the suspension, but warned Bryant about the dangers of over-serving and not being vigilant about checking identification in the future.

"There are plenty of places in the state of Arkansas you can get your teeth knocked out," Powell said. "We don't need more of them."

