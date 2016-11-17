Home /
Police: Arkansas man arrested after firing shots during argument
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police say he fired shots at a home in Jonesboro during an argument and then left in an SUV, according to police.
Officers arrived to the 600 block of Paragould Drive around 6:55 p.m. after hearing reports of shots being fired, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.
Police were told by witnesses that the shooter was Khalid A. Robertson, 24, of Jonesboro, who left the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe before officers arrived, the report said. The four victims told police that Robertson came to the residence with a woman, became angry and fired off several rounds.
Police said they waited for Robertson at his apartment in the 5000 block of Rees Road and found a bullet under his bed and clothing matching the suspect's description in the wash after asking to search his residence.
None of the witnesses to the shooting reported any injuries, though a 2007 Hummer was damaged.
The woman who was with Robertson was named on the report as a possible suspect but has not been arrested as of Thursday morning, according to the Craighead County jail inmate roster.
Robertson was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault, authorities said.
