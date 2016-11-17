Police: Arkansas man arrested after firing shots during argument

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police say he fired shots at a home in Jonesboro during an argument and then left in an SUV, according to police.

Officers arrived to the 600 block of Paragould Drive around 6:55 p.m. after hearing reports of shots being fired, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Police were told by witnesses that the shooter was Khalid A. Robertson, 24, of Jonesboro, who left the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe before officers arrived, the report said. The four victims told police that Robertson came to the residence with a woman, became angry and fired off several rounds.

Police said they waited for Robertson at his apartment in the 5000 block of Rees Road and found a bullet under his bed and clothing matching the suspect's description in the wash after asking to search his residence.

None of the witnesses to the shooting reported any injuries, though a 2007 Hummer was damaged.

The woman who was with Robertson was named on the report as a possible suspect but has not been arrested as of Thursday morning, according to the Craighead County jail inmate roster.

Robertson was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault, authorities said.