Police: Little Rock woman robbed at gunpoint while getting into car

A Little Rock woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while getting into her car Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 31-year-old told officers she was getting in her vehicle outside her home in the 10th block of Don Drive around 6:30 a.m. when a male assailant dressed in all black pulled up in a red four-door sedan.

The robber got out of his car, displayed a silver handgun and stole her wallet before jumping back in the vehicle and driving away, she told police.

She described the assailant as a black male who stands around 6 feet tall, according to a police report.

Officers said they searched the area for the robber and the vehicle but did not find either.