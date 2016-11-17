Home /
Police responding to report of cannonball found in car outside Arkansas business
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
A portion of a road in Hot Springs is closed as authorities respond to a report of a possible cannonball found in the a car.
The Sentinel-Record reported at 10:40 a.m. that the 400 block of Broadway was blocked off after the reported ammunition was located in the trunk of a parked vehicle outside Grand Gallery Antiques & Uniques at 454 Broadway near the West Grand Avenue intersection.
Old Country Store, which is located across the street, was evacuated and vehicles in the area were moved, according to the newspaper.
mhck52 says... November 17, 2016 at 1:12 p.m.
Who had the ex-ray eyes?
