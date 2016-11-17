Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 17, 2016, 1:30 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police responding to report of cannonball found in car outside Arkansas business

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

A portion of a road in Hot Springs is closed as authorities respond to a report of a possible cannonball found in the a car.

The Sentinel-Record reported at 10:40 a.m. that the 400 block of Broadway was blocked off after the reported ammunition was located in the trunk of a parked vehicle outside Grand Gallery Antiques & Uniques at 454 Broadway near the West Grand Avenue intersection.

Old Country Store, which is located across the street, was evacuated and vehicles in the area were moved, according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police responding to report of cannonball found in car outside Arkansas business

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

mhck52 says... November 17, 2016 at 1:12 p.m.

Who had the ex-ray eyes?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online