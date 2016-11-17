Police: Woman killed after vehicle spins off Arkansas interstate, hits trees

An out-of-state woman died of injuries Wednesday shortly after losing control of her vehicle on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas, state police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:40 a.m. as Cynthia Hughes, 62, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was traveling east on I-30 at mile marker 29 near Hope, according to a report.

Authorities said Hughes lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet she was driving, causing it to spin, leave the interstate and hit a small group of trees nearby.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Hughes was taken to a Texas hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor at 12:59 p.m. that afternoon.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Hughes’ death was the 477th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.