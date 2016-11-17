PREPS PREDICTIONS: North Little Rock faces rival Cabot in playoff rematch

FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock closed its undefeated regular season two weeks ago with a 28-27 win over Cabot, a game in which the Panthers failed to convert a late 2-point conversion attempt that would have likely won the game.

The No. 2 Charging Wildcats (10-0) will open what they hope is an extended Class 7A playoff run with a rematch against Cabot on Friday night.

North Little Rock had a bye through the first round of the playoffs last week, and the school is hoping to win the 7A-Central's first championship in the state's largest classification since 2004.

The Panthers (7-4) opened the playoffs with a 62-34 win over Bentonville West last week, and they feel like they have some unfinished business this week against their conference rival.

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock 28, Cabot 27

Springdale Har-Ber 28, Bryant 17

Fayetteville 33, Conway 14

Fort Smith Northside 27, Bentonville 24

CLASS 6A

Greenwood 34, El Dorado 17

Pine Bluff 28, Searcy 17

Jonesboro 38, Benton 35

Russellville 24, West Memphis 7

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy 40, Forrest City 20

Batesville 28, Little Rock Christian 17

Wynne 34, Little Rock McClellan 30

Alma 24, Watson Chapel 20

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian 30, Heber Springs 21

Dardanelle 27, Dumas 23

Nashville 42, Pea Ridge 20

Hamburg 33, Gravette 13

Prairie Grove 35, Central Arkansas Christian 24

Ozark 24, Gosnell 23

Warren 28, Stuttgart 21

Pulaski Robinson 31, Southside Batesville 14

CLASS 3A

Charleston 28, Smackover 20

Bald Knob 27, Centerpoint 24

Rivercrest 24, Junction City 20

Glen Rose 28, Elkins 21

Fordyce 30, Paris 23

Prescott 31, Piggott 14

Harmony Grove 29, Atkins 24

Harding Academy 30, Newport 28

CLASS 2A

Danville 24, Carlisle 17

Conway Christian 33, Mount Ida 30

Cross County 20, Salem 12

Hector 34, Camden Harmony Grove 23

Des Arc 30, Mountainburg 20

Hampton 27, Foreman 23

England 38, Hackett 7

Earle 28, Murfreesboro 21

LAST WEEK: 43-13 (77 percent)

SEASON: 279-47 (86 percent)