PREPS PREDICTIONS: North Little Rock faces rival Cabot in playoff rematch
By KURT VOIGT, The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:49 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock closed its undefeated regular season two weeks ago with a 28-27 win over Cabot, a game in which the Panthers failed to convert a late 2-point conversion attempt that would have likely won the game.
The No. 2 Charging Wildcats (10-0) will open what they hope is an extended Class 7A playoff run with a rematch against Cabot on Friday night.
North Little Rock had a bye through the first round of the playoffs last week, and the school is hoping to win the 7A-Central's first championship in the state's largest classification since 2004.
The Panthers (7-4) opened the playoffs with a 62-34 win over Bentonville West last week, and they feel like they have some unfinished business this week against their conference rival.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK 28, CABOT 27
CLASS 7A
North Little Rock 28, Cabot 27
Springdale Har-Ber 28, Bryant 17
Fayetteville 33, Conway 14
Fort Smith Northside 27, Bentonville 24
CLASS 6A
Greenwood 34, El Dorado 17
Pine Bluff 28, Searcy 17
Jonesboro 38, Benton 35
Russellville 24, West Memphis 7
CLASS 5A
Pulaski Academy 40, Forrest City 20
Batesville 28, Little Rock Christian 17
Wynne 34, Little Rock McClellan 30
Alma 24, Watson Chapel 20
CLASS 4A
Shiloh Christian 30, Heber Springs 21
Dardanelle 27, Dumas 23
Nashville 42, Pea Ridge 20
Hamburg 33, Gravette 13
Prairie Grove 35, Central Arkansas Christian 24
Ozark 24, Gosnell 23
Warren 28, Stuttgart 21
Pulaski Robinson 31, Southside Batesville 14
CLASS 3A
Charleston 28, Smackover 20
Bald Knob 27, Centerpoint 24
Rivercrest 24, Junction City 20
Glen Rose 28, Elkins 21
Fordyce 30, Paris 23
Prescott 31, Piggott 14
Harmony Grove 29, Atkins 24
Harding Academy 30, Newport 28
CLASS 2A
Danville 24, Carlisle 17
Conway Christian 33, Mount Ida 30
Cross County 20, Salem 12
Hector 34, Camden Harmony Grove 23
Des Arc 30, Mountainburg 20
Hampton 27, Foreman 23
England 38, Hackett 7
Earle 28, Murfreesboro 21
LAST WEEK: 43-13 (77 percent)
SEASON: 279-47 (86 percent)
