Robber took cash from man's pocket outside Little Rock liquor store, police say

A Little Rock man says an assailant pulled out a gun, threatened to shoot him and took cash from his front pocket outside a liquor store Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 44-year-old told authorities he was near Osage Liquor, located at 3281 Asher Ave., around 1:50 p.m. when an unknown black man between 52 and 54 years old, weighing roughly 250 pounds, approached him.

The stranger demanded his possessions, and when the victim said he had nothing on him, the assailant responded he would "strip him naked if he had too," the 44-year-old told police.

The man then said, "Dude, I got a gun. I will shoot you," and he pulled out a silver handgun from behind his back, reached into the victim's right front pocket and took his cash, according to a police report.

Then, as passing cars started to honk, the assailant ran away and got into a white 1991 Buick Regal traveling west on Asher Avenue, the victim said.

Police said they searched the area but could not find the robber or the car in which he fled.