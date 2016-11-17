Final 3 sentenced in go-to-Syria case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man described as a leader of a group of nine who plotted to travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison by a federal judge who said he didn't believe the man's tearful apologies and words of contrition.

Two other members of what U.S. District Judge Michael Davis repeatedly called a "terrorist cell" -- Mohamed Farah and Abdirahman Daud, both 22 -- were sentenced earlier Wednesday to 30 years in prison apiece. The 35 years for Guled Omar, 22, was the longest sentence of the nine defendants in the plot.

Prosecutor Andrew Winter said Omar's tears could not be trusted, saying his statements before sentencing amounted to "false contrition."

A jury convicted Omar, Farah and Daud in June of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit murder outside the U.S. Prosecutors said the plot involved friends in the state's large Somali community who inspired one another to join the militant group. Some made it to Syria, but the nine who were caught did not.

Six other defendants, who pleaded guilty instead of going to trial, were sentenced Monday and Tuesday to terms ranging from time served to 15 years, with long terms of supervised release for all.

Police see revenge in airport slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A man who gunned down a Southwest Airlines employee outside Oklahoma City's airport likely did so in retaliation for having lost his own job with the airline last year, police said Wednesday.

Lloyd Dean Buie, 45, killed Michael Winchester, 52, on Tuesday as Winchester was leaving work and walking to an employee parking lot, police Capt. Paco Balderrama said at a news conference. Buie fired the shot from the fourth floor of a parking garage, he said. Buie later was found dead in his pickup in the garage. Police think he shot himself.

Buie quit his job as a ramp agent for Southwest in April 2015 after he refused to take an alcohol screening, airline spokesman Brandy King said Wednesday. She declined to say whether Winchester, a ramp supervisor who had worked for Southwest for 29 years, was involved.

Police said Winchester wasn't Buie's immediate supervisor, but they believe that the circumstances surrounding Buie's quitting were likely his motive for the attack.

The shooting set off a scramble at Will Rogers World Airport, with police closing the sprawling complex and asking passengers to seek cover. The attack led to the cancellation of 25 flights. Normal airport operations resumed Wednesday.

Human-smuggling ring busted; 7 held

NEW YORK -- A human-smuggling ring that charged thousands of dollars to move people across the Mexico-U.S. border and into New York City and other locations nationwide was exposed with charges against 10 defendants, authorities said Wednesday.

Six defendants arrested in Texas and another arrested in Brooklyn were held for initial appearances in federal courts on charges they conspired to accept money to take people across the border and relocate them in the United States. Three defendants remained fugitives.

Prosecutors said the smuggling scheme operated from June 2015 until last month.

Those arrested in Texas had residences in San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen and Round Rock. According to papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the defendants had various roles in the conspiracy, including finding places for people to stay and transporting them across the border.

The organization is believed to have routed people from the Dominican Republic and other countries through Guatemala and Mexico and across the Texas border before they were moved to New York and other U.S. destinations.

A Section on 11/17/2016