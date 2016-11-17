Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 17, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Superintendent defends staff over overcooked school cafeteria burger

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

DUBOIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district superintendent is defending his food service staff over a photo of an overcooked school cafeteria hamburger that was posted online.

A student at DuBois Area High School posted the picture on the town's regional Facebook page to show people what a friend was served at school Monday.

Superintendent Luke Lansberry said cafeteria workers are required to cook burgers to at least 155 degrees but were cooking burgers to 170 degrees. He said the burger depicted is the only one of 300 served that drew a complaint and wishes the student would have just returned it for a new one.

Lansberry said the burger was provided in a "government commodity" program through a vendor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Superintendent defends staff over overcooked school cafeteria burger

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

EllC says... November 17, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.

Why I hate FB. Does this really serve as news?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online