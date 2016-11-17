Home /
Superintendent defends staff over overcooked school cafeteria burger
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
DUBOIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district superintendent is defending his food service staff over a photo of an overcooked school cafeteria hamburger that was posted online.
A student at DuBois Area High School posted the picture on the town's regional Facebook page to show people what a friend was served at school Monday.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said cafeteria workers are required to cook burgers to at least 155 degrees but were cooking burgers to 170 degrees. He said the burger depicted is the only one of 300 served that drew a complaint and wishes the student would have just returned it for a new one.
Lansberry said the burger was provided in a "government commodity" program through a vendor.
EllC says... November 17, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.
Why I hate FB. Does this really serve as news?
