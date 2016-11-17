Trump meeting with Japan's prime minister, possible Cabinet choices

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump, a foreign policy novice, was deepening his focus on national security Thursday, meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as a former secretary of state and a possible contender to be his top diplomat.

Trump also rolled out new teams that will interact with the State Department, Pentagon, Justice Department and other national security agencies. The move is a crucial part of the government transition before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

In Washington, Vice President-elect Mike Pence huddled with House Republicans on Capitol Hill and also planned to meet with Democratic leaders. Lawmakers said part of Pence's mission was to tell fellow Republicans that the transition effort was proceeding smoothly, despite reports of chaos and infighting.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

"He just wanted to reassure that the team is working hard and they're working toward an agenda to do what's right for the American people," said Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio.

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said she expected initial announcements of Cabinet choices to come "either before or after Thanksgiving" and told MSNBC's Morning Joe program: "It's Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone who makes the ultimate decisions."

Trump planned to meet Thursday in New York with Abe, his first get-together with a world leader as president-elect. He was also meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is said to be among Trump's potential picks to lead the State Department.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling were also scheduled to meet with Trump.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.