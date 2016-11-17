The World in Brief

New Zealand quake evacuation near end

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand military leaders said Wednesday that they had almost completed the evacuation of more than 700 tourists and residents from a small coastal town, two days after a powerful earthquake cut off train and vehicle access.

The magnitude-7.8 quake left two people dead, triggered a small tsunami, and toppled rocks and mud that swept across highways.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the acting commander of New Zealand's Joint Forces, said crews were loading about 380 people and three dogs onto a navy ship. He said the ship was to leave Wednesday evening for a six-hour trip to a port near Christchurch.

Webb said crews had evacuated another 340 people by helicopter since Tuesday.

Other tourists have left by chartering their own helicopters or having air transport provided by their embassy. Some have chosen to stay until an inland road reopens.

"I think it's gone really well," Webb said. "We were fortunate to have a reasonable break in the weather today."

Webb said warships from Australia, Canada and the United States were to arrive soon and would help restock the town with water, fuel and other supplies as well as transport needed equipment.

Serbs seize piles of weapons, arrest 10

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbian police said Wednesday that they arrested 10 people suspected of arms-trafficking and seized the biggest quantity of weapons since 2000, including rocket launchers, anti-tank mines and automatic guns.

The arrests took place in northern Serbia, near the towns of Apatin and Sombor, in a region close to the border with Croatia, said Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic. A police video showed officers making arrests with piles of weapons cases and various ammunition nearby.

The cache included almost 70 pounds of explosives, more than 100 hand grenades, anti-tank mines, two rocket launchers, a machine gun, automatic and semi-automatic guns, night-vision equipment, ammunition and other weapons, police said in a statement.

Stefanovic said an investigation is taking place to determine whether the weapons were to be sold and, if so, where.

"We are concerned not only about the safety of our own citizens, but also over the possibility that the weapons reach other European capitals and be used in criminal acts," Stefanovic said.

Kenya pauses deportation of Somalis

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The Kenyan government has extended by six months its deadline for sending home at least 260,000 Somali refugees to close the world's largest refugee camp in Kenya's east, the country's interior minister said Wednesday.

The government postponed the Nov. 30 deadline after the United Nations refugee agency requested a delay, Joseph Nkaissery said.

The volatile security situation in Somalia and coming elections had made it difficult for Kenya and other partners to meet the deadline, he said. Kenya's government announced in May that the Dadaab refugee camp was to close, saying it was creating security problems.

Nkaissery denied that Kenya is coercing refugees to return to war-torn Somalia.

Refugees who returned to Somalia said Kenyan authorities were forcing them to go back to Somalia, where they risk getting killed or being forcibly recruited into the deadly Islamic extremist group al-Shabab. Those claims also were made by Amnesty International in a report this week.

But the government said it is following proper procedures.

Burma troops said to slay 100 Rohingya

BANGKOK -- Advocates for Burma's Muslim ethnic Rohingya community said Wednesday that more than 100 members of the minority group have been killed in recent government counterinsurgency sweeps in the western state of Rakhine.

Ko Ko Linn of the Arakan Rohingya National Organization said that, according to villagers, at least 150 people had been killed in Maungdaw district by security forces since Saturday. Independent verification of claims by the army and activists is difficult because the government has restricted access to the area.

"The reason why the international news agencies and aid groups are not allowed to go there is because the military is trying to cover up what they are doing there, the killings and other things," Ko Ko Linn said by phone. "They are lying."

Nay San Lwin, a blogger based in Europe who has closely monitored Rohingya developments since 2012, said reports from a network of activists in Rakhine said that more than 100 bodies had been discovered by villagers, some covered by hay or burned.

The government on Tuesday acknowledged the deaths of 69 "violent attackers" and 17 members of the security forces. The attackers weren't specifically identified, but the army has aligned with Rakhine Buddhists against the Rohingya.

