Home /
Wal-Mart's 3Q profits beat estimates; revenue falls short
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:10 a.m.
NEW YORK — Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is reporting its third-quarter profit fell 8.2 percent dragged down by investments in e-commerce and other areas. Its earnings still beat Wall Street estimates. Revenue fell short of expectations.
Shares slipped 0.4 percent in pre-market trading.
The world's largest retailer says it earned $3.03 billion, or 98 cents per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 31. That compares with $3.3 billion, or $1.03 per share in the year-ago period.
Analysts expected 96 cents per share, according to analysts at FactSet.
Revenue rose just 0.7 percent to $118.18 billion. Analysts expected $118.6 billion.
Revenue at stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent.
Most notably, e-commerce sales accelerated to 20.6 percent.
Wal-Mart is reinventing itself in the face of increasing competition from online leader Amazon.com and other rivals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Wal-Mart's 3Q profits beat estimates; revenue falls short
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.