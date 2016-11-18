2 Little Rock students disciplined after classroom fight captured on video

Two Little Rock students have been disciplined after video of an altercation in a classroom circulated on social media, according to the school's principal.

The video shows two J.A. Fair High School students engaging in a fight, at times using chairs as they made their way across the classroom.

A faculty member can also be seen in the background, largely staying out of the way as the two fought.

J.A. Fair High School Principal Michael Anthony declined to comment further on the fight and specific discipline against the students.

“We are disappointed in the behavior displayed in the video. We work hard daily to create a culture that is conductive to learning,” the Little Rock School District said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing into the fight, and the district “will follow its protocol regarding any further disciplinary actions,” the statement reads in part.