3 Arkansas road crashes fatal to 3 women

Three people died in accidents in Arkansas -- two in the southwestern part of the state and one in the northeast.

A 26-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck on Arkansas 91 in Craighead County, the Arkansas State Police said.

Megan Holt of Cash was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu west on the highway near Egypt about 8 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 1997 Lexus headed east.

The driver of the Lexus, Dustin Williams, 34, of Egypt, had driven off the road and overcorrected before he struck the Malibu, according to the state police report. Williams was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police reported that conditions at the time of the wreck were clear and dry on the northeast Arkansas road.

Holt's death is the 478th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

An out-of-state woman died Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 30 and crashed, state police say.

The single-vehicle accident happened at 11:40 a.m. as Cynthia Hughes, 62, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was traveling east on I-30 at mile marker 29 near Hope, according to a report.

Authorities said Hughes lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet she was driving, causing it to spin, leave the interstate and hit some trees.

Hughes was taken to a Texas hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:59 p.m.

Hughes' death was the 477th reported so far this year on Arkansas road, according to figures.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

An Arkansas woman died Tuesday when her car was struck head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass on a highway in Miller County, authorities said.

Mary Peterson, 74, of Texarkana, was heading west on U.S. 82 in a 2000 Mercury around 12:20 p.m., according to the state police.

A 2015 Buick traveling in the opposite direction attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the Mercury head-on, police said.

The Buick's driver, 86-year-old Estelle Reaves of Nash, Texas, was injured and taken to Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

Peterson's death was the 476th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Metro on 11/18/2016