51-year-old woman killed while walking across Arkansas road, police say

A 51-year-old woman was killed while walking on a road in Sebastian County late last month, state police say.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the pedestrian crash occurred at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 24 on Towson Avenue at South A Street in Fort Smith.

Police said Debra Lankford of Fort Smith stepped into the path of a southbound 2012 Chrysler and was fatally struck.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Lankford’s death was the 481st reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.