Home /
51-year-old woman killed while walking across Arkansas road, police say
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
Area of the crash on Towson Avenue
A 51-year-old woman was killed while walking on a road in Sebastian County late last month, state police say.
In a preliminary report, the agency said the pedestrian crash occurred at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 24 on Towson Avenue at South A Street in Fort Smith.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
Police said Debra Lankford of Fort Smith stepped into the path of a southbound 2012 Chrysler and was fatally struck.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.
Lankford’s death was the 481st reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 51-year-old woman killed while walking across Arkansas road, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.