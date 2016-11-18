Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee meets with Trump in New York

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee spoke briefly with reporters Friday afternoon after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City.

In a video posted by C-SPAN, Huckabee didn’t reveal what their meeting concerned, saying it was up to Trump to disclose that information. Asked by a reporter, Huckabee wouldn’t say if he was interested in position in Trump’s cabinet.

“My job right now is to listen to the president-elect,” he said. “It’s his job to make the decisions.”

I feel like I’m going to serve my country whether I’m inside or outside the government,” he added.

Huckabee said that he would continue to be loyal to Trump. He began supporting the president-elect after his own presidential bid ended earlier this year. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee, was a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign.

He called the naming of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general a “wonderful appointment,” saying Sessions is one of the “stalwart conservatives” in the Senate.

