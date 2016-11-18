Arkansas brothers who produced child porn sentenced to 20 years

Two Arkansas brothers were sentenced Thursday to 20 years imprisonment after an investigation that started in Switzerland revealed they had produced child pornography.

Brett Karr, 28, and Adam Karr, 29, both of Alma, were arrested in August of 2015 after an investigation in Zurich into an online child-pornography website revealed an Internet address that led to their home in Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

When authorities searched the Karr residence, they found thousands of images and videos in the brother's possession, including several in which Brett Karr is shown exposing the genitals of a young girl, the paper reported. She was the daughter of a person he knew, an arrest affidavit said.

A disc in Adam Karr's possession contained fourteen videos of an 8-year-old engaging in sexually explicit content, according to a Department of Justice news release. Karr admitted to officials he filmed the videos, the release said.

Both brothers were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015 and pleaded guilty in June 2016.

They were sentenced in federal court on three counts each of child pornography production to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the release said.