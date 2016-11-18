Arkansas State Police to step up holiday traffic patrols

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say troopers will be out in full force on Interstate 40 during the busy holiday travel days next week.

Arkansas troopers will join fellow troopers from California to North Carolina to create a chain of law enforcement every 20 miles along the interstate corridor. Arkansas State Police say the intensified patrols will begin the day before Thanksgiving and end Sunday, Nov. 27.

State police say troopers will make sure drivers are obeying traffic laws, especially the state's law requiring seat belt use.

Officials say the Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest — and most dangerous — times on the road. Last year, 341 people died in traffic wrecks nationwide during the Thanksgiving travel period, and authorities say half of those killed were not wearing seat belts.