Arkansas' unemployment rate stays unchanged at 4 percent

LITTLE ROCK — State officials say Arkansas' unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, coming in at 4 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services says the state saw some minor fluctuations in the number of unemployed people last month, but not enough to cause the rate to change from September's number. The October rate of 4 percent is almost a full percentage point lower than the rate of 4.9 percent in October 2015.

The state says seven major industry sectors posted gains last month, led by an increase of 1,900 jobs in the government sector. Educational and health services added 1,700 jobs while professional and business services increased by 1,500 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector dropped by 1,500 jobs, which the state says is a normal seasonal decrease.

