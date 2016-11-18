Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 18, 2016, 1:31 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas' unemployment rate stays unchanged at 4 percent

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK — State officials say Arkansas' unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, coming in at 4 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services says the state saw some minor fluctuations in the number of unemployed people last month, but not enough to cause the rate to change from September's number. The October rate of 4 percent is almost a full percentage point lower than the rate of 4.9 percent in October 2015.

The state says seven major industry sectors posted gains last month, led by an increase of 1,900 jobs in the government sector. Educational and health services added 1,700 jobs while professional and business services increased by 1,500 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector dropped by 1,500 jobs, which the state says is a normal seasonal decrease.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas' unemployment rate stays unchanged at 4 percent

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online