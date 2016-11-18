Home /
Car hits deer, which goes airborne, hits someone walking by, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A deer hit by a car in Tennessee went airborne and struck someone walking by hard enough to break some of the pedestrian's bones.
Clarksville Police spokesman officer Natalie Hall told The Leaf-Chronicle that a driver hit the deer Thursday evening near downtown Clarksville. The animal flew off the car and hit a pedestrian, who was treated at Tennova Healthcare for broken bones.
She added that it's not the type of crash that happens often.
