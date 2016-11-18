Home /
Clemson eliminates Arkansas at NCAA Tournament
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 4:47 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
Clemson beat Arkansas 4-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the third round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Tigers made all four of their attempts in the best-of-five shootout round. The Razorbacks made their first two, but were denied on the final two attempts by three-time all-ACC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
Sheridan also made a goal in the shootout against Arkansas' Jordan Harris. The Razorbacks removed starting goalkeeper Cameron Carter for the penalty shootout after she made five saves, including one on a penalty kick late in the second half.
It was unclear if Carter was injured. The senior started all 24 games for the Razorbacks and had a 1.09 goal per game average. Harris, a redshirt sophomore, had only played in one game this season.
The game was tied 0-0 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
Lindsey Mayo and Hannah Neece each made penalty kicks for the Razorbacks, but Sheridan made saves against Erika Miller and Cailee Dennis.
Sheridan's goal gave Clemson a 3-2 edge and the Tigers won on a penalty kick by Claire Wagner.
Arkansas (18-6) was in the NCAA second round for the third time in program history. The Razorbacks finished the season with a school record for wins.
Clemson (15-4-3) will play either North Carolina or Kansas on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Clemson eliminates Arkansas at NCAA Tournament
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.