Clemson eliminates Arkansas at NCAA Tournament

Clemson beat Arkansas 4-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the third round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tigers made all four of their attempts in the best-of-five shootout round. The Razorbacks made their first two, but were denied on the final two attempts by three-time all-ACC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Sheridan also made a goal in the shootout against Arkansas' Jordan Harris. The Razorbacks removed starting goalkeeper Cameron Carter for the penalty shootout after she made five saves, including one on a penalty kick late in the second half.

It was unclear if Carter was injured. The senior started all 24 games for the Razorbacks and had a 1.09 goal per game average. Harris, a redshirt sophomore, had only played in one game this season.

The game was tied 0-0 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Lindsey Mayo and Hannah Neece each made penalty kicks for the Razorbacks, but Sheridan made saves against Erika Miller and Cailee Dennis.

Sheridan's goal gave Clemson a 3-2 edge and the Tigers won on a penalty kick by Claire Wagner.

Arkansas (18-6) was in the NCAA second round for the third time in program history. The Razorbacks finished the season with a school record for wins.

Clemson (15-4-3) will play either North Carolina or Kansas on Sunday.