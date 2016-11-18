Defense propels ASU to 35-3 win over Troy, Sun Belt lead

TROY, Ala. — Arkansas State's experienced defense shined Thursday night.

The Red Wolves, with a 14-game Sun Belt winning streak on the line against co-leader Troy, punted seven times in the first half and went three-and-out on five first-half drives in a row in front of 23,764 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

But Arkansas State found itself leading at halftime thanks to its experienced defense and a trick play. And after the Red Wolves' defense came up with a play to blow things open in the third quarter, the team cruised to a 35-3 victory over Troy, which entered boasting a No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Despite sputtering to just 126 first-half yards, ASU (6-4, 6-0) won its 15th consecutive Sun Belt game, beat a team ranked in one of the major polls for just the second time and made it so the first Sun Belt team to be ranked in a major poll is likely going to drop out after only a week.

The ASU offense eventually got going, gaining 175 yards in the third quarter and 390 for the game, but it needed a second-quarter trick for a spark, when receiver Cameron Echols-Luper’s fourth-down pass to cornerback Chris Humes set up a score.

Then, on the first play of the third quarter, senior Chris Odom rushed around the left end to pop the ball loose from Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers, and Humes landed on the ball in the end zone.

The cushion helped ASU’s offense to open up.

After Odom’s strip led to a score, Justice Hansen’s 39-yard pass to Dijon Paschal led to a 3-yard run by backup quarterback Chad Voytik. Then, after a punt, Hansen’s 45-yard pass to Chris Murray set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Johnston White.

After sputtering for the first seven drives, ASU scored 28 points in 9 minutes, 3 seconds of game time to help it beat a team ranked in a major poll for the first time since beating Kent State in the 2013 GoDaddy Bowl.

If that wasn't enough, up 28-3, ASU went on a 16-play, 91-yard drive that ended in Daryl Rollins-Davis' first career touchdown that covered 6 yards to make it 35-3.

Hansen, at one point 4 of 13 passing after throwing seven consecutive incompletions, finished 13 of 24 for 149 yards for the Red Wolves, who are now in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt and two victories — at Louisiana-Lafayette and at Texas State — from winning a consecutive Sun Belt title.

ASU, held to 30 yards rushing on 20 first-half carries, finished with 210 yards on the ground. It finished with 264 yards in the second half.

