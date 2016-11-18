Don't let democracy slip, Obama tells Europeans

BERLIN -- President Barack Obama wrapped up his final visit to Europe on Thursday by issuing a plaintive warning to Western democracies not to "take for granted our system of government and our way of life" as he prepares to relinquish the international stage to his successor, President-elect Donald Trump.

"Democracy is hard work," Obama said at a news conference after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, one of his closest international partners. Ahead of their meeting, the pair had delivered a joint rebuttal to Trump's populist pledges, calling in a joint newspaper op-ed for more Trans-Atlantic cooperation on everything from security and climate change to fighting intolerance.

Speaking to reporters, Obama tried to remain optimistic about the prospect of a Trump presidency despite having sharply criticized him as temperamentally unfit for office during the campaign. The president had mocked Trump as unworthy of being trusted with the nuclear codes, someone who could be "baited with a tweet."

Obama, without directly naming Trump, appeared critical of the political discourse in the United States, saying social media has made it easier "to make negative attacks and simplistic slogans than it is to communicate complex policies."

"If we are not serious about the facts and what's true and what's not, particularly in the social media era when so many get information from sound bites and snippets off their phone, if we can't discriminate between serious arguments and propaganda, then we have problems," Obama said. He warned that if the two political parties remain wedded to "absolutist views" and refuse to compromise, "then democracy will break down."

Ahead of a joint appearance later Thursday, the two penned an op-ed piece recognizing the painful side of freer trade along with a reality check.

"The future is upon us, and we will never return to a pre-globalization economy," they wrote.

The two leaders never mentioned Trump by name. But their statements issued a point-by-point rejection of some of the president-elect's most contentious foreign policy pledges.

They defended aid for refugees "because we know it is our treatment of those most vulnerable that determines the true strength of our values." They hailed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization -- from which Trump has threatened to pull back -- as a cornerstone of peace. They presented the German-U.S. relationship as a symbol of shared progressive Western values.

"Our countries share a joint responsibility to protect and preserve our way of life," the two leaders wrote in the German weekly Wirtschaftwoche. "It is in this spirit that we are working hard to ensure that international law and norms are respected around the globe -- which remains a prerequisite for stability and prosperity."

They strongly argued in favor of pursuing a free trade deal between the United States and the European Union despite Trump's vows to upend it after years of talks. They also heralded the Paris Agreement to cut global emissions -- from which Trump has threatened to withdraw -- as a deal that "gives the world a framework for the common protection of our planet."

U.S., Russia relations

At the same Berlin news conference, Obama prodded Trump to take a tougher approach toward Russia, urging the incoming president to "stand up" to Moscow when it violates global norms.

Obama said he doesn't expect Trump to mirror his own strategy on Russia, and hopes his successor will work constructively with the superpower where appropriate.

Yet he insisted that the U.S. must not gloss over deep disagreements over Syria, Ukraine and basic democratic values.

"My hope is that he does not simply take a realpolitik approach," Obama said, using a German term for a foreign policy driven by expediency. He said he hopes the businessman won't cut deals with Russia if it hurts other countries or "just do whatever is convenient at the time."

The Kremlin, meanwhile, accused Obama's administration of trying to damage relations with Russia to a degree that would make rebuilding them in the future a challenge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Putin's telephone conversation with Trump this week revealed a "shared desire to join efforts in the fight against terrorism" that creates a "good basis for future work on the Syrian problem."

During the conversation, Trump supported Putin's call for normalizing U.S.-Russia ties, Ushakov told Russian news agencies. The two men agreed that bilateral relations "can't be worse," according to Ushakov, adding that Trump "expressed his readiness not only to normalize ties, but also develop them intensively in all areas."

Trump's office said in a statement after Monday's call that "President-elect Trump noted to President Putin that he is very much looking forward to having a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia."

Ushakov, meanwhile, accused the Obama administration of "doing everything it can to drive bilateral ties into such a deadlock that [it] would make it difficult for a new team to get them out from, if it wishes to do so."

The White House declined to comment on Ushakov's accusation.

At the same time, Ushakov said, "it can't be excluded" that Putin and Obama would have a conversation at the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru this weekend.

Merkel as progressive

While some global leaders appeared to be rushing to congratulate Trump -- including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who met hastily with the incoming president on Thursday in New York -- Merkel has taken a cooler approach.

The German leader continues to align herself with Obama even as he exits the global stage. She has, thus far, treated Trump with caution. After his victory, Merkel issued a message of congratulations signaling her desire to cooperate, but only on the basis of "democracy, freedom, as well as respect for the rule of law and the dignity of each and every person, regardless of their origin, skin color, creed, gender, sexual orientation, or political views."

Although she hails from what in liberal Germany is considered to be the center-right, Merkel is seen as emerging, after Obama, as a leading global voice for progressive values, including equality, renewable energies and tempered diplomacy in the face of conflict.

Merkel has not yet said if she will seek reelection in national elections next year -- but the RND newspaper network reported Thursday, citing unnamed party sources, that she would announce her decision Sunday. Some of her close allies have suggested she will run.

Obama's last overseas trip as president started in Greece, where he delivered a major speech Wednesday warning against "crude nationalism." He arrived later in Berlin for an informal dinner with Merkel, with formal talks and a news conference with the chancellor on Thursday. Today, he will meet again with Merkel, along with the leaders of France, Britain, Italy and Spain, before flying to Peru.

In Germany, where Obama held a massive outdoor rally as a candidate more than eight years ago, observers appeared to turn nostalgic during his last trip.

"Looking back, it now slowly sinks in, that we fared very well with Obama," the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper said in an editorial Thursday.

"Yes, he got the Nobel Peace Prize far too early. He didn't shut Guantanamo. He couldn't pacify Syria. But still this president had an important impact on the relationship with Europe... . He actually practiced the 'common leadership' that his predecessors only spoke about in abstract terms."

Information for this article was contributed by Anthony Faiola, David Nakamura and Stephanie Kirchner of The Washington Post and by Josh Lederman and David Rising of The Associated Press.

